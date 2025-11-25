Assam and Uttar Pradesh Governors Hold Key Meeting in Lucknow

Lucknow: In a politically significant move, Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya met Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel at Raj Bhavan in Lucknow on Monday, November 24. The two leaders engaged in an in-depth discussion aimed at boosting inter-state cooperation and enhancing governance practices. Senior officials of both Raj Bhavans were present during the meeting.
The engagement was initiated as a means of consolidating cooperation between Assam and Uttar Pradesh in key development sectors. Significant attention was paid to the effective implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), wherein both Governors highlighted that a more solid educational foundation must be laid for the coming generation.
The leaders also discussed expanding opportunities in the areas of dairy development programmes and enhancement of the fisheries sector, both of which areas are of prime importance for rural livelihood improvement and economic growth in both states.
Another important point related to the agenda of discussion was administrative coordination, whereby the Governors showed that sharing of successful models of governance will go a long way in ensuring efficiency, transparency, and service delivery. They emphasised that strategic cooperation between states can help speed up progress and overcome common developmental challenges.
Furthermore, Governor Acharya and Governor Patel shared best practices being followed currently in the Raj Bhavans of Assam and Uttar Pradesh. The visit underlined the need for sharing knowledge between constitutional institutions as an essential component of promoting innovation and good governance.
Subsequently, Governor Acharya expressed gratitude for the productive engagement and said that he was sure that the meeting would inspire mutual learning and strengthen inter-state ties. He added, such collaborative efforts play a crucial role in advancing development and ensuring inclusive growth in sectors directly impacting the lives and livelihoods of the people.