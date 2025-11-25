Assam and Uttar Pradesh Governors Hold Key Meeting in Lucknow

The engagement was initiated as a means of consolidating cooperation between Assam and Uttar Pradesh in key development sectors. Significant attention was paid to the effective implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), wherein both Governors highlighted that a more solid educational foundation must be laid for the coming generation.

The leaders also discussed expanding opportunities in the areas of dairy development programmes and enhancement of the fisheries sector, both of which areas are of prime importance for rural livelihood improvement and economic growth in both states.

Another important point related to the agenda of discussion was administrative coordination, whereby the Governors showed that sharing of successful models of governance will go a long way in ensuring efficiency, transparency, and service delivery. They emphasised that strategic cooperation between states can help speed up progress and overcome common developmental challenges.