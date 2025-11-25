Rare Migratory Birds Spotted at Jamugurihat’s Kanyaka Multi-Purpose Agro Farm

Biswanath: The Kanyaka Multi-Purpose Agro Farm, situated along the banks of the Jia Bharali River in Jamugurihat, has become a winter refuge for several rare migratory bird species. With the incoming of the colder months, birds from far across continents have begun to arrive at the farm’s natural wetlands and ponds, which creates a vibrant scene that has quickly drawn the attention of nature lovers and tourists.

This year, Kanyaka has recorded the presence of a number of uncommon migrant species such as Dhrutoraj (Common Teal), Haikal (Garganey), Akul, and Naipak, among others. Remarkably, sightings of rare species like the Tufted Duck, Grey-headed Fish Eagle, and the Black-faced Bunting have also been confirmed. Their arrival indicates that the wetlands within Kanyaka offer a safe and suitable habitat during their seasonal migration.

Bird expert and ornithologist Masiz Ahmed Khan, who has been observing the site closely for over a month, has documented these birds through his camera lens. He stated that many of the species spotted at Kanyaka are generally seen during winter inside Kaziranga National Park, creating an especially significant appearance.

According to Khan, the presence of such rare species showcases the ecological richness of the area and reflects a healthy, undisturbed environment for migratory birds to rest and feed. He also said that maintaining this natural balance will not only support biodiversity but also enhance Kanyaka’s growing potential as a promising birding and tourism hotspot in the future.