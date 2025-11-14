Assam: ANS seeks ED action into social welfare department corruption

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Amguri Nabanirman Samitee (ANS) shot off a letter to the Guwahati Zonal office of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), seeking action against erring officials and other persons involved in misappropriation of government funds under different schemes of the state Social Welfare department.

The letter, signed by ANS president Diganta Saikia, states that certain anomalies came to light during perusal of audit reports of the Principal Accountant General (Audit) pertaining to the office of the Director of Social Welfare, Assam, and the audit report on social, general and economic (non-PSU) sectors for the period from 2009-10 to 2011-12.

According to the letter, among the anomalies that came to light is that extra expenditure of Rs 740.69 lakh was made in procuring educational materials for anganwadi centres at rates that are in excess of prevailing market rates. It is alleged that the department approved the lowest tender rates without assessing the reasonableness of the rates.

Another instance of extra expenditure of Rs 614.50 lakh was noticed in the purchase of educational materials and furniture, etc., by approving the lowest tender rates without confirming the actual market rates of the items.

Moreover, the letter stated, an excess expenditure of Rs 213.55 crore was incurred in the purchase of different stationery items at rates exorbitantly higher than the corresponding maximum retail price (MRP).

The letter went on to say that the above are only a few of the examples of irregularities and that there has been rampant corruption in the execution of various schemes under the office of Director of Social Welfare and that money was misappropriated in various heads, including releasing additional funds and payment of money for non-existent projects and works.

The ANS president, through the letter, requested the ED to conduct a high-level inquiry into the corruption taking place under the Director of Social Welfare and sought action against the erring officials and persons indulging in such corrupt practices.

