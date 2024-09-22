Assam: APAAR ID a must for permanent digital identity of students

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: From now on, school-enrolled students in Assam have to register themselves in a 12-digit APAAR ID (Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry). In this regard, the school education department has issued directions to all education department officials at the district level.

A notification to that effect was issued by Samagra Shiksha, Assam, after receiving instructions from the Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education. The department has started to provide a unique, lifelong 12-digit APAAR ID (Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry) for all school-enrolled students. It is part of the 'One Nation, One Student ID' programme aligning with New Education Policy (NEP 2020) APAAR ID (Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry).

APAAR empowers students to accumulate and store their academic accomplishments, facilitating seamless transitions between institutions for the pursuit of further education. The APAAR ID simplifies the processes of credit recognition and transfer right from the school level, thereby streamlining academic progression and recognition of prior learning.

The benefits of APAAR ID are that it recognises learning achievements, allows students to choose their own learning path, and enables student mobility and academic flexibility.

Instructions for conducting parent-teacher meets for the APAAR registration have been issued to all Additional District Commissioners (Education), District Mission Co-ordinators, Inspectors of Schools, and District Elementary Education Officers.

The APAAR ID of students will be the permanent digital identity for the student, which will be linked to Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) and DigiLocker to digitally store all academic records, including marksheets, certificates, etc. It will help for unified tracking of academic progress of students, reducing dropouts, and tracking of out-of-school children.

The APAAR ID for the students will be generated from the UDISE+ portal at the school level. The APAAR ID will be generated for those students having a valid Aadhar ID and Permanent Education Number (PEN). As a part of the process, the consent of parents or guardians of students must be obtained in a prescribed format. The parents or guardians must be physically present at the school to sign and submit the consent letter. All the schools have to organize a 'Parent Teacher Meeting (PTM)' to collect the consent of parents or guardians. All the schools will orient parents or guardians and students on APAAR and distribute the physical consent form. After receiving the signed consent letter, the school will verify and authenticate to generate an APAAR ID the next day from the UDISE + portal.

The details of the process are available at https://apaar.education.gov.in/resource.

