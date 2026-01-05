Assam: APAAR ID generation deadline set; 21% students not yet covered in state

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam government has directed education officials in all districts to complete the generation of APAAR (Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry) IDs for the remaining students by January 31, 2026, following instructions from the Union Ministry of Education.

In an official communication issued by the Office of the Mission Director, Samagra Shiksha Assam (SSA), it was stated that APAAR IDs have been generated for 79% of students across the state as of December 31, 2025. However, 11% of students possess Aadhaar IDs but are yet to be issued APAAR IDs, while 12% of students do not have Aadhaar IDs, posing a challenge to full coverage.

The directive was issued by the Mission Director of SSA to Additional District Commissioners (Education), District Mission Coordinators (SSA), Inspectors of Schools, and District Elementary Education Officers of all districts.

District authorities have been instructed to issue immediate directions to all schools where APAAR ID generation is pending and ensure that the process is completed within the stipulated deadline. A list of schools where students lack Aadhaar and APAAR IDs has been enclosed with the communication to facilitate targeted action.

The APAAR ID initiative, aimed at providing a 12-digit digital identity for students, is a key component of the national education reform framework, aimed at creating a lifelong digital academic identity for every student, enabling seamless tracking of academic records across institutions and stages of education. This initiative is part of the ‘One Nation, One Student ID’ program launched by the central government, aligning with the new National Education Policy of 2020. Currently, there are 31.56 APAAR IDs registered across the country.

The state education authorities have emphasized that the matter is urgent and requires coordinated efforts at the district and school levels to achieve 100% coverage by January 31, 2026.

