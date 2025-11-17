Assam yet to generate APAAR IDs for over 8.9 lakh students

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The schools in Assam are still to generate APAAR (Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry) IDs of 8.92 lakh students who have valid Aadhaar numbers as of November 6, 2025. Out of these, 5,25,181 students (59%) belong to government and provincialized schools.

The APAAR ID is a 12-digit unique student ID. The Union Ministry of Education issues this number to students under its ‘One Nation, One Student ID’ initiative. It is aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. According to official data from UDISE+ 2025–26, APAAR IDs have already been generated for 73% of school-enrolled students in Assam.

Among the districts in the state, Morigaon has the highest percentage (79%) of students with pending APAAR IDs in government and provincialized schools. Following Morigaon are Charaideo (70%); Lakhimpur (69%); Majuli (68%); Dhubri (67%); Cachar (64%); Hailakandi (63%); Sivasagar and Tamulpur (62% each); Dhemaji, Nagaon and Kamrup (61% each); Nalbari, Biswanath and Barpeta (60% each); Dibrugarh and Sribhumi (59% each); Darrang, Golaghat, Tinsukia and Kokrajhar (57% each); Jorhat (56%); Chirang and Sonitpur (55% each); Hojai (54%); Udalguri (53%); South Salmara and Mankachar (52%); Baksa (50%); Bajali (48%); Dima Hasao (44%); Karbi Anglong (43%); West Karbi Anglong (38%); and Kamrup Metro (35%).

The School Education Department, Assam, has taken the matter seriously and directed all district-level education authorities to complete the generation of APAAR IDs for 8,92,415 pending students across the state immediately.

