Assam: APCB sets July 1 deadline for brick kilns to adopt cleaner technology

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam Pollution Control Board (APCB) has issued a public notice directing all brick kiln owners and operators across the state to complete the conversion of their units to environmentally compliant technologies, failing which they will not be allowed to continue operations after July 1, 2026.

The directive has been issued in accordance with notifications from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) and amendments to the Environment (Protection) Rules, 1986. The APCB stated that existing brick kilns that have not yet shifted to Zig-Zag Technology or Vertical Shaft Technology, or adopted Piped Natural Gas (PNG) as fuel for brick manufacturing will face closure from the stipulated deadline.

The Board has also instructed brick kiln operators to use only approved fuels such as PNG, coal, firewood, and agricultural residues. The APCB has strictly prohibited the use of pet coke, tyres, plastics, and hazardous waste due to their adverse environmental impacts.

Further, owners must obtain a modified Consent to Operate (CTO) through the Assam State Online Consent Management and Monitoring System (ASOCMMS) portal after completing the conversion process and ensure compliance with all emission, siting, and monitoring norms prescribed by the central government.

The APCB has announced that existing units converting to Zig-Zag technology will be exempted from paying the Consent to Establish (CTE) fee for such conversion.

The notice also clarifies that new brick kilns in Assam will be granted Consent to Establish only if they are set up with Zig-Zag technology or Vertical Shaft technology, or use Piped Natural Gas (PNG) as fuel.

Notably, Zig-Zag technology is an eco-friendly brick-manufacturing method that arranges bricks to force hot air and smoke to travel in a serpentine, zig-zag pattern rather than a straight line. This drastically improves heat transfer, resulting in higher-quality bricks, up to 20% less coal consumption, and significantly reduced pollution.

Vertical Shaft technology refers to industrial methods, machinery, and mining techniques utilizing a vertical axis. Its applications include energy-efficient clay brick processing.

PNG is an eco-friendly, continuous fuel supply primarily of methane, delivered safely to homes, commercial kitchens, and industries via underground pipelines.

The Pollution Control Board warned that units failing to comply with the prescribed norms by the deadline will be liable for cancellation of their Consent to Operate and closure of operations under the applicable environmental laws and regulations without further notice.

Also Read: Assam: Pollution Control Board’s inaction fuels environmental concerns