Assam: APCC criteria of digital presence, social outreach to clinch tickets

Candidate forms for Assembly polls out

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: To get a ticket from the Congress party in the upcoming Assam Assembly Elections, social outreach and mass contact programmes undertaken by applicants over the last five years, along with their digital presence and number of followers on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter), are likely to be the clinching factors.

Details regarding such information will have to be entered by aspiring candidates in the application form formally released by the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) today.

The detailed nomination form, issued from the APCC headquarters at Rajiv Bhawan, Guwahati, outlines eligibility requirements, personal details, political experience, and mandatory undertakings for prospective candidates.

As per the notification, candidates are required to apply for a specific Assembly Constituency, mentioning the Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC) number. The form seeks comprehensive information, including personal background, educational qualifications, occupation, social work, organizational experience within the Congress party, and past electoral performance, if any.

Special emphasis has been laid on the social outreach and mass contact programs undertaken by applicants over the last five years, along with their digital presence and number of followers on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter). Applicants must also reveal their Congress membership number, the year they joined the party, and any relevant criminal case details.

In a significant clause, candidates are required to submit a written undertaking affirming that they will not contest against the official Congress nominee in the LAC if denied the party ticket. They must also pledge to work for the party's authorized candidate in the 2026 Assembly elections, underscoring party discipline and unity.

The APCC has fixed the submission window for applications from January 5 to January 20, 2026. Completed forms must be submitted to the APCC, with copies forwarded to the concerned District Congress Committee (DCC) and Block Congress Committee (BCC).

Each application must be accompanied by a demand draft of Rs 50,000 drawn in favour of the APCC.

The APCC witnessed a strong initial response following the release of application forms. According to party sources, nearly 500 application forms have been collected online by candidates through the official APCC website, www.apcc.assam.org, covering around 100 Assembly constituencies.

On the very first day of submissions, five applicants formally submitted their nomination papers at Rajiv Bhavan.

Party officials stated that the steady flow of applicants on the opening day reflects growing enthusiasm within the organization ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

