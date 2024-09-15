Assam: APCC issues show-cause notices to 3 MLAs, 2 others

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC) of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) issued show cause notices to five party members, including three MLAs, for breach of party discipline, and they have been given 7 days to respond.

The DAC decided to issue show cause notices to party office-bearers for anti-party activities during the last Lok Sabha elections, 2024. Notices were served to Abdur Rashid Mondol, MLA; Rekibuddin Ahmed, MLA; Bharat Chandra Narah, MLA; Mira Barthakur, President, Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress and LS poll candidate from Guwahati; and Samsuddin Barlaskar, President, Hailakandi, District Congress Committee.

The committee headed by Chairman Nripendra Thakuria, Vice President APCC, and co-Chairman Bobbeeta Sharma, Vice President APCC, and Member Secretary, Advocate Shirazul Hussain Saikia, held several rounds of discussions, interactions, and hearings with grassroots party workers and leaders about the omissions and commissions of anti-party activities during the last Lok Sabha elections, 2024.

The committee received complaints/petitions/allegations numbering around 56 from different Block Congress, District Congress, individual applicants, and contesting candidates in the last LS elections in 2024. The DAC said it received complaints from the following districts: Goalpara, Kamrup, Hailakandi, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Tinsukia, Barpeta, Kokrajhar, Dhemaji, South Salmara- Mancachar, Hojai, Baksa, Nagaon, Darrang-Udalguri, and Dhubri.

Earlier, the panel had consultations with the AICC General Secretary in charge of Assam, Jitendra Singh, and APCC President Bhupen Kumar Borah about allegations received from various districts and organs of the party, etc., even as they stated that they extended their support for a fair and impartial report within the framework of the Indian National Congress Constitution.

The DAC issued showcause notices to five persons for breach of party discipline, and they have been given 7 days time to respond accordingly.

The panel further recommended the re-admittance of Ex-Minister Nilomoni Sen Deka, who deposed before the DAC with an undertaking, which has been forwarded to AICC for its approval.

