Assam: Applications Invited for Literary Award and Pension (2025–26)

The Directorate of Higher Education, Assam, invites applications for the Literary Award & Pension for senior writers/authors of Assam for their outstanding contribution to literature. An applicant must be a senior citizen (60+ years) and a bona fide resident of Assam, besides having at least two books published. Those already receiving a pension will only get the award of Rs 50,000 one time. Interested candidates can apply online at https://dheliterarypension. assam.gov.in from October 5 to October 20, 2025. Willing candidates can contact the Director of Higher Education, Assam, Kahilipara, Guwahati-19.

Also Read: Writer Paban Kumar Borah honoured with Devsons Special Literary Award