Writer Paban Kumar Borah honoured with Devsons Special Literary Award

NAGAON: In a prestigious function held at Puranigudam Natya Chora, Devsons Group presented the prestigious Devsons special literary award to Paban Kumar Borah, a noted writer from Nagaon. The award, which carries a cash of Rs 1 lakh, a recitation, memento, jaapi, sorai, and a collection of books, is given annually to recognize outstanding contributions to Assamese literature.

While addressing the occasion, Dr Amarendra Narayan Dev, the founder of Devsons Group and descendant of the historical Darrangi king, emphasized the importance of looking at people with disabilities with respect rather than pity. He also highlighted that the real problem lay not with society but with people’s mindset, which had lost trust and empathy.

The ceremony was inaugurated by Bhargav Kumar Das, a prominent figure in journalism of the state, and Pranjal Sarma, a well-known announcer and singer. Paban Kumar Borah expressed his gratitude and stated that the award would make him more accountable as a writer.

Rupam Talukdar, a noted singer from Assam, enthralled the audience with two popular songs. Tarun Azad Deka, a researcher and scholar of folk culture, attended the event as the chief guest and delivered a thought-provoking speech.

