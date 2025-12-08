Assam Approves Transfer of 3,000 Bighas Land for Silchar Greenfield Airport

Silchar: The Assam government has approved the transfer of 3,000 bighas of land from Doloo Tea Estate in Cachar district to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for the construction of a greenfield airport near Silchar. The decision, announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, includes an additional 500 bighas beyond the earlier allocation.

CM Sarma stated that the move will help the state secure the Union Cabinet’s approval, enabling Silchar to get its first full civilian airport. He explained that the expansion of the existing Kumbhirgram defence airport is not viable due to heavy military air traffic.

The land transfer had earlier stirred controversy after tea workers objected and confusion surfaced over the proposal’s status with the Centre. The government later clarified that acquisition began following AAI’s request and assured that no worker would lose homes or jobs. Financial assistance was issued to over 1,200 families in 2022 as a goodwill measure.

At the cabinet briefing, the Chief Minister also highlighted several major decisions. Under Mission Basundhara, land allotment has been cleared for 1,200 families. The cabinet approved a major aerospace and engineering project with Dassault Systems at Assam Engineering College, worth ₹243 crore. Administrative approval was also given for Assam’s second Sainik School in Karbi Anglong, and compensation for families affected by highway land acquisition in Dima Hasao.

Additionally, the new Assam Logistics and Warehousing Policy, 2025, was approved, along with a decision to make Assam’s history and geography compulsory from classes 6 to 8 as part of the Clause 6 recommendations.