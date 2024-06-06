Assam: Arms recovered near Assam-Nagaland border in Karbi Anglong

A Correspondent

Bokajan: In an operation on Wednesday, Assam's Special Task Force (STF), along with local police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, intercepted a vehicle and recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition near the Assam-Nagaland border in Karbi Anglong. Acting on a tip-off from the STF, the Inspector-in-Charge of Lahorijaan Police Post (PP), the Officer-in-Charge of Dillii Police Station, personnel from the 1st Assam Police Commando Battalion, and a section of the A/20 Battalion CRPF led by Ravi Gill, under the supervision of SDPO Bokajan, conducted a meticulous search operation at the Lahorijan PP Naka point and seized the arms.

