Manipur: Police Recover Arms, Arrest Multiple Militants in Intensive Search Operations

IMPHAL: In a significant operation on Tuesday Manipur Police recovered substantial cache of arms and ammunition during search operations across the vulnerable hill and valley districts. The operations aimed at bolstering security. They sought to curb militant activities in the region.

According to a statement from the Manipur Police Control Room. The recovered items included a 12.5 Assault Rifle with magazine. A single-shot bolt-action rifle, two 9mm pistols with magazines, one magazine of a 9mm CMG even 15 live rounds of ammunition also a short-range mortar and six anti-riot shells were seized from the Mongjang area in Churachandpur district.

In parallel operation, security forces apprehended three cadres of the proscribed outfit Kangleipak Communist Party KCP from Khongjom area. The arrested individuals were identified as Konjengbam Akash alias Pari Meitei (33) Nongthombam Amujao Singh (25) and Amom Somendro, alias Kaleipung Meitei (28). The police recovered two pistols with two magazines and 19 live rounds. Rs 30000 in cash, three mobile phones even four demand letters. An Alto car from their possession. The suspects were reportedly involved in extortion activities.

In another significant development Manipur Police arrested six cadres of the banned Revolutionary People's Front/People's Liberation Army (RPF/PLA) from Lamsang area. The detainees were identified as Nandeibam Opendro Singh, alias Rishikanta (49). Yumkhaibam Rakesh Singh alias Puri (32). Nangom Lakhan Singh, alias Nanao (24). Wangkhem Ratan Singh (47). Heisanam Deben Singh (41). And Moibungkhongbam Binu Meitei (49). The police recovered one 9mm pistol with a magazine one 32-caliber pistol with magazine, 16 live rounds eight mobile phones and a Gypsy vehicle from their possession.

The police statement affirmed that the situation in the state remains under control. Essential goods transport has been ensured along NH-37. And NH-02. With 236 and 290 vehicles, respectively moving under strict security measures, and security convoys are provided in sensitive areas to ensure safe passage.

In addition, 123 checkpoints have been set up across various districts of Manipur both in the hills and the valleys. Police detained 61 individuals for various violations, ensuring continued vigilance and enforcement of law and order.