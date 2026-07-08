Assam-Arunachal Border on Edge After 16 Rounds Fired at Forest Personnel in Behali Reserve Forest

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: A tense situation prevailed at the Behali reserve forest along the Assam-Arunachal border on Tuesday after armed miscreants allegedly from the neighbouring state opened fire on the forest guards who had attempted to stop illegal felling of trees inside the forest.

According to information received here, the miscreants allegedly fired 16 rounds at the forest personnel, forcing them to leave the area. On getting information, Sonitpur MP Ranjit Dutta and Biswanath District Commissioner Karabi Saikia Karan, along with senior police and forest department officials, visited the reserve forest and took stock of the situation. During the visit, they were briefed by the forest guards on the incident.

Later, talking to media persons, MP Dutta alleged that illegal logging inside the reserve forest has been continuing for years and people from across the interstate border have intensified such activities after the recently concluded Assam Assembly polls. "Illegal felling of trees is not new and has been going on for a long time. Miscreants from the neighbouring state have taken advantage of the situation after the assembly election as security presence in the forests receded. This land belongs to Assam, and they cannot stake claim on it," the MP defended.

District Commissioner Karabi Saikia Karan said that the district administration had inspected both Dikal and Radhachu camps following reports of fresh incidents. "Reports submitted by the SSP and the DFO were forwarded to the state government," she added.

Also Read: Assam: Review meeting on illegal felling of trees in Behali reserved forest held in Biswanath