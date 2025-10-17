Assam: ASEC issues Notifications for Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council Election

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: On the heels of the recently concluded Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) election 2025, the Assam State Election Commission (ASEC) is now preparing for the election to the Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council. A series of notifications have been issued for the purpose.

ASEC has announced the schedule for the preparation of the electoral roll for the upcoming Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council (SKAC) election.

According to the schedule, the draft electoral roll will be published on October 27, the last date for filing claims and objections is November 10, the last date for disposal of claims and objections is November 16, and the publication of the final electoral roll is slated for November 17.

The notification by ASEC states that the last date for rationalisation of polling stations is November 25.

Through another notification by ASEC, 'reserved' and 'free' symbols to be used by contesting candidates in the ensuing SKAC Election 2025 have been notified. The reserved symbols should be allowed only if the candidate is sponsored by national/state parties having the specific symbol already allotted to it by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

As for the free symbols, the allotment of such symbols shall be made in accordance with the Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council (Election) Rules, 2010, read with the Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968, of the ECI.

