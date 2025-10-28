Assam: ASEC published draft electoral rolls for SKAC election

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In view of the upcoming Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council (SKAC) election, the Assam State Election Commission (ASEC) published the draft photo electoral rolls on Monday. According to the draft roll, the total electors are 1,65, 846 in the 32 constituencies under the SKAC.

The Draft Electoral Roll (without photo) would be available for the public and voters in the following places: offices of the Circle Officer; offices of the Block Development Officer; offices of the municipalities, town committees, sub-registry offices, police stations, tea gardens, and Gaon Panchayat offices located within the constituency; the OERMS (https://ermssec.assam.gov.in) website; and the website of the district administrations.

The electors can check their names on the draft electoral roll either through their EPIC number already allotted by the Election Commission of India or by downloading the draft roll of their polling station from the citizen corner on the said website.

Claims & Objections to the entries in the Draft Electoral Roll, if any, can be filed till November 16, 2025. The process to file Claims & Objections can be known by contacting the concerned Electoral Registration Officer (ERO)/Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO)/District Administration. The format of filing Claims & Objections is available in the office of the ERO/AERO as well as on the website of the District Administration and the State Election Commission.

The final electoral rolls are scheduled to be published on November 17, 2025.

