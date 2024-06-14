Dates fixed for submission of claims and objections regarding Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council (SKAC) draft delimitation

A CORRESPONDENT

LAKHIMPUR: The process for delimitation of the territorial limits of the constituencies for the General Council of the Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council (SKAC) has been underway at present. In pursuance of the Government Notification No. E.292711/445, dated 13th December 2023 issued by the Principal Secretary to the Government of Assam, Department of Tribal Affairs (Plain), the District Commissioner of Dibrugarh has been notified as the Designated Officer to determine the territorial limits of the constituencies for the General Council of the SKAC.

In the mean time, the Designated Officer published the draft delimitation of 32 (thirty-two) constituencies of the General Council of SKAC vide notice No. DEV-62/50/2023-DEV-DBR/595 dated 30th May, 2024. He has also fixed June 30 as the last date for receiving claims and objections regarding the draft delimitation while July 7 has been fixed as the last date for the disposal of claims and objections. On the other hand, the concerned Project Director (PD) of the Integrated Tribal Development Projects (ITDPs) have been nominated as Designated District Officers to assist in disposal of claims and objections. Under such circumstances, the Office of the Project Director, ITDP, North Lakhimpur will receive claims and objections, if any till the notified last date, i.e. 30/06/2024, in respect of three constituencies of the General Council of the SKAC. These three SKAC constituencies are 25-Bihppuria under Lakhimpur district, 26-Telahi-Kekuri under Lakhimpur and Majuli districts and 27-Boginadi under Lakhimpur district.

In this connection, the Office of the Project Director, ITDP, North Lakhimpur has entrusted Buranji Narah, UDA, Monuj Boruah, LDA, and Priyam Kumar Das, LDA with the responsibility of receiving claims and objections, if any, within the specified time, and disposal of the same. The office concerned has sought cooperation of the public in this regard.

Also Read: Assam: State government earns Rs 3792.76-crore revenue from mines & minerals

Also Watch: