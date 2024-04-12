Assam: ASI amassed assets of 174% disproportionate to his income

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Chief Minister's Special Vigilance filed a case (2/2024) against a dismissed ASI (assistant sub-inspector) of police, Santosh Kumar Choudhury, on the charge of owning assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. The dismissed ASI moved the Gauhati High Court seeking his bail. The court, however, denied him bail in the case.

According to the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell, during his service period in the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, dismissed ASI Choudhury amassed huge assets unscrupulously by intimidating government employees and falsely stating to them that they had cases pending in the Directorate. The Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell started its inquiry against Choudhury based on a complaint lodged by two people. The investigation has revealed that Choudhury joined the service in 1999 as an AB constable, and in 2005 he got promotion as an ASI. The investigators examined Choudhury's assets from April 1, 2012, to August 31, 2020. The total income of Choudhury from all sources stands at Rs 1,33,33,457, including his salary, family income, etc. On the other hand, the expenditure incurred by him and his family during the period was Rs 3,12,18,079, sources in the Vigilance Cell said. The extent of the disproportionate income of Choudhury, according to the Vigilance Cell, is Rs 2,33,19,501. The percentage of disproportionate assets to his sources of income is 174.89.

Choudhury's asset before the period investigated was Rs 1,42,800 only, and assets at the end of the period investigated are Rs 55,77,680.

