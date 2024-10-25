Assam: Asian Development Bank Approves Rs 3,648 Crore to Boost Solar Power in State

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: In order to boost the thrust on alternative power (solar power) in Assam, the ADB (Asian Development Bank) today approved a $434 million (around Rs 3,648 crore) loan to Assam. This loan has been approved for the construction of a 500-MW grid-connected solar photovoltaic facility in Karbi Anglong.

According to the ADB, the project will help Assam develop a solar energy roadmap and increase solar energy capacity to achieve its target of 3,000 MW of solar power by 2030.

According to official sources, this project is also expected to support the development of a grid-connected battery energy storage system to ensure grid stability and meet peak power demand.

Sources further said that the primary estimation is that Assam has the capacity to generate up to 13,760 MW of solar power, but there are some factors that do not favour the development of large solar power projects in the state.

The state government has agreements signed with private parties for the generation of around 4,000 MW of solar power, including the project going to be set up in Karbi Anglong. The tentative cost of the project will be around Rs 4,000 crore, with the state government investing 20 percent of the cost.

APDCL signed an MoU with NLC India Renewal Ltd. for the generation of 1,000 MW of solar power. APDCL signed another MoU with SJVN Green Energy Ltd. for the development of a 100 MW renewal energy project by the formation of a joint venture company.

APDCL has also explored the possibility of integration of a battery-energy storage system with solar energy generation from the upcoming projects. APDCL signed an MoU with ONGC Tripura Power Company Ltd. for the development of a 250-MW battery energy storage system. The new joint venture company, viz. New and Green Energy of Assam Ltd., has already been registered. All these project works are at various stages.

At present, total solar power generation in Assam is 291 MW through 11 projects.

According to sources, despite efforts from the state government to boost solar power generation, it faces certain natural challenges, like lengthy rainy seasons and shorter sun hours, frequent floods affecting new areas every year, lower irradiance, non-availability of suitable barren lands, etc., acting as hindrances in the development of solar power projects in the state.

