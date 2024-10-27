Assam: Asian Development Bank, World Bank Teams Inspect Projects Funded by Them

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Teams from the ADB (Asian Development Bank) and the WB (World Bank) inspected the anti-erosion and flood-control projects underway in Goalpara, Dibrugarh, Morigaon, etc., districts in the state. The projects were funded by the ADB and the World Bank.

While the ADB funded projects on the mainstream of the Brahmaputra, the World Bank funded the projects mainly on the tributaries.

According to sources, both the teams visited the project sites, inspected the progress, and gave suggestions. Both banks have been conducting surveys of reclamation of land, flood forecast, rescue operations, and other components.

According to official sources, with the funding from the World Bank with a loan amount of 625 million dollars, the Water Resources Department took up two comprehensive flood-management programmes, one at Buridehing and the other at Manas Beki River. Subsequently, funding will be considered for other critical rivers like Jia Bharali, Bhogdoi, Gai Nadi, Jatinga, etc.

ADB, on the other hand, extended a loan of 500 million dollars. With these funds, the Water Resources Department took projects targeted for flood and erosion management in the mainstream Brahmaputra and has proposed in four zones, viz., Dibrugarh, Kamrup, Morigaon, and Goalpara. The projects included bio-engineering activities using nature-based solutions for embankment slope stabilisation and bank protection works.

According to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the state government is working on different projects worth Rs 2,000 crore, and delegations of both the banks have been running a special mission in Assam.

