Assam: ASSEB introduces music-themed Academic Calendar for 2026–27

Zubeen Garg’s speeches to resonate in classrooms

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: In a unique initiative blending education with culture, the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) Division II has unveiled its academic calendar for the 2026–27 session with a special tribute to Assam’s iconic music legend Zubeen Garg.

For the Higher Secondary (HS) level, the board has incorporated 12 thought-provoking quotes by Zubeen Garg—one for each month—aimed at inspiring students and teachers alike. The initiative seeks to create a meaningful connection between education and music, allowing learners to engage with the philosophy, creativity, and humanism reflected in the artiste’s words.

The move comes in line with directives issued by the Department of Education, Government of Assam, to implement a uniform academic calendar across secondary and higher secondary schools in the state.

Continuing its tradition of thematic calendars—previously highlighting milestones such as the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the G20 Summit, and the Indian Space Research Organisation—the board has this year chosen to celebrate the life and legacy of Zubeen Garg.

Officials stated that the initiative aims to enrich academic life and instil cultural pride and artistic sensitivity among students. Heads of institutions and teachers across Assam have been urged to foster an environment that honours Zubeen Garg’s contributions and keeps his spirit of creativity alive in classrooms.

Described as “heartfelt tribute” to one of Assam’s most beloved cultural figures, the calendar aims to ensure that every month of the academic year resonates with the melodies and memories of Zubeen Garg.

Beginning with a quote –

‘I want to grow tall like a eucalyptus tree,

Eternal and everlasting,

I want to touch the sky

But some terrifying sounds

Try to erase my existence,

Try to end me and give birth to some

Who have no right to be born

Yet I am a fighter by birth—

My resolve is lifelong, and

My existence is unconquered…”

The Board gave 12 other quotes, one for each month of the year.

The quote for April is “Gamosa alone cannot save a nation that does not read books.”

For May 2026: “Every person needs freedom from all kinds of oppression and exploitation. But we need peace. I know not political analysis or equations, but I can feel the call of the soul.”

June 2026: “When the economy falls into foreign hands, culture begins to disappear.”

July 2026: “There’s no benefit in worshipping God while causing pain to people; bringing a smile to the face of the suffering is true service to God.”

August 2026: “I do not believe in caste divisions. I believe only in mankind. I identify as a true Assamese.

September 2026: “Where there is fame, there will be defamation.”

October 2026: “Leave no room for complacency. The spirit of a warrior should always remain within. That is what keeps me moving forward.”

November 2026: “The world is driven by two things—one is the mind, and the other is the heart.”

December 2026: “Some people are rich in money; some are rich in heart. I want to be rich in heart.”

January 2027: “If the new generation confines themselves only to textbooks, they will earn education but not wisdom; they will acquire jobs but will not experience the true essence of life.”

February 2027: “God does not reside in the sky; God exists among everyone—God is in flowers and in trees.”

March 2027: “I would be happier if people remembered my works and creations more than me.”

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