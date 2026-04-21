Over 300 Schools Post Near-Zero HSLC Results; ASSEB Warns Parents

What Happens to Underperforming Schools

For private schools, the consequences can be severe. ASSEB guidelines stipulate that private institutions recording pass rates between 0 and 10 per cent for three consecutive years face cancellation of affiliation.

Last year, 46 private schools lost their affiliations on exactly these grounds. The board has now decided to monitor the 200 poorly performing private schools for the next two years — and if their results do not improve, their affiliations will be cancelled.

The situation is more complicated when it comes to government schools. ASSEB does not have the authority to cancel their affiliations. Instead, results are referred to the state government's education department, which has already issued show-cause notices to the headmasters of several underperforming government schools demanding an explanation for their poor outcomes. The salaries of many headmasters have also been withheld pending a response.

ASSEB's Five-Point Checklist for Parents

In response to the crisis, ASSEB has issued a practical checklist for parents evaluating schools — government or private — for their children.

Parents are advised to verify the qualifications and experience of the school's teaching staff; check the HSLC pass rates of the school over the past three to four years; confirm that the school is affiliated with a recognised board; ensure the school has a valid UDISE code; and assess whether the school has functioning laboratories that meet a reasonable standard.