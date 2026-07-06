Assam Assembly Adds Hindi as Fourth Official Language, Reaffirms Commitment to Bodo

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Hindi has been introduced as the fourth official language of the Assam Legislative Assembly (ALA) ahead of the Budget Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly, which will commence on July 6. Until now, the House functioned in the Assamese, English and Bodo languages. Furthermore, the logo of ALA will include Hindi, in addition to Assamese, English and Bodo.

Notably, Finance Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah is set to present the state budget for 2026-27 on July 10.

Ahead of the session, Speaker Ranjeet Kumar Dass chaired a meeting of the nine-member General Purpose Committee on Saturday to review the functioning of the House and discuss key procedural and administrative matters.

Addressing the media today, Dass announced that Hindi has been introduced as the fourth official language of the Assam Legislative Assembly. Until now, the House functioned in Assamese, English and Bodo.

The General Purpose Committee also approved renaming ALA TV, the platform that streams Assembly proceedings, as Assam Bidhan Sabha TV, reflecting the institution’s official identity.

Separately, an all-party meeting convened by the Speaker ahead of the Budget Session reached a consensus on maintaining decorum during House proceedings. All political parties agreed that members would not interrupt the Chief Minister while he is addressing the Assembly.

According to the agreement, legislators may raise questions, objections or supplementary points only after the Chief Minister has completed his statement. The Speaker said the understanding was reached to uphold the dignity of the legislature and ensure smooth conduct of business.

“In the past, there have been instances where the Chief Minister’s speech was interrupted by members. Such practices are not appropriate in a democratic legislature,” Dass said.

He added that all parties had also agreed to empower the Speaker to take action under the Assembly’s rules against any member violating the consensus.

Dass said the proceedings of the Assam Legislative Assembly are closely watched by the people of the state and stressed the importance of maintaining the dignity of the House before them.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma dismissed speculation that Bodo would be withdrawn as an official language in the Assembly. In a post on X, Sarma said, “I have been informed by the Hon’ble Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly that there is no proposal to withdraw the use of the Bodo language from the proceedings or any other official business of the Assembly. The Bodo language is an inseparable part of Assam’s rich cultural heritage and identity. It carries the history, traditions, and aspirations of the Bodo community and enriches the vibrant diversity that defines our state. The Government of Assam is fully committed to preserving and promoting the Bodo language. We will continue to make every possible effort to support its growth and ensure that it continues to flourish for generations to come.

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