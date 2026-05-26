Assam Assembly Backs Women’s Quota, Urges Immediate Implementation of 33% Reservation

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam government moved a resolution in the state assembly today supporting the Women’s Reservation Bill, 2026. Women and Child Development Minister Ajanta Neog moved the resolution and said, “The central government’s Women’s Reservation Bill, 2026, aims at empowering women socially, educationally and politically. Unfortunately, the bill has not got its passage in the parliament. This house needs to pass this resolution to support the future passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill in parliament. The Parliament had passed the Women’s Reservation Bill, 2023.

However, the Act was not implemented. In the meantime, the government modified the 2023 Act with the amendment to the constitution and introduced the amended bill in April 2026. The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, aimed at expediting the 33 per cent women quota in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. The government clubbed the amended Women’s Reservation Bill, 2026, with the Delimitation Bill, 2026. The opposition in parliament opposed the move, and the bill could not get its passage.

The resolution that minister Ajanta Neog moved today says, ‘This House is of the opinion that, to honour women’s power and ensure the holistic development and empowerment of women, one-third reservation of women in the parliament of the country and in all legislative assemblies should be implemented with immediate effect, after completing the process of delimitation.’

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