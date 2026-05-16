Assam Assembly Budget Session Scheduled for Early July, Says Assam CM

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The budget session of the 16th Assam Legislative Assembly will begin in the first week of July, 2026. Because of the recently concluded assembly election in the state, the state government could not lay a full budget for the financial year 2026-27.

Speaking to the media today, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "The budget session will begin on July 5 or 6." We're holding meetings with various departments. We are also reviewing the suggestions we received before the Assembly election to make the budget inclusive. We're also holding talks on pending projects and those in the pipeline. Since we won the maximum number of seats in the election, people's expectations from us will certainly be high, and that has increased our responsibility. Hence, the government will have to work harder compared to the past five years."

The chief minister today visited Borduwa Than, the birthplace of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev. He said, "Srimanta Sankardev envisioned an Assam where different communities can live in harmony, and a peaceful Assam is filled with spirituality. We'll work by following the path shown by Srimanta Sankardev. A satra commission has been formed for the preservation and development of the xatras. The commission will begin its work very soon. The government has entrusted this commission to do all works related to the welfare of the xatras."

The chief minister stated that the government is currently holding talks with various departments. "We had talks on the supply of power, the Kamakhya corridor and Advantage Assam 2.0 yesterday. The government received investment commitments of over Rs 5 lakh crore in Advantage 2.0. After review, I found that over 60 percent of the investment commitments are in advanced stages of implementation, and some of them are already operational. The Chief Minister stated, "I have instructed the relevant authorities to expedite the implementation of the investment commitments."

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