Assam Assembly budget session starts tomorrow in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Budget Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly is scheduled to start Monday, February 5, and the session is scheduled to go on until February 28, with a total of 14 working days in between.

The session will start with Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria delivering his speech on the first day.

Sources in the Assembly Secretariat said that, after the Governor's speech on the first day, i.e., February 5, some bills, reports, and the supplementary budget for the financial year 2023-24 will be tabled on the first day of business in the Assembly.

On February 12, finance minister Ajanta Neog will present the much-anticipated state annual budget for FY 2024-25.

According to sources, so far three bills have been received by Assembly Secretariat till this evening: the Assam Tourism Bill 2024, the Assam Right to Public Service (amended) Bill 2024, and the Assam Municipal Act, 1956 (amendment) Bill 2024.