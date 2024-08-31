Assam Assembly Clash: Opposition Accuses Illegal Coal Transportation, Minister Denies Claims

Guwahati: The opposition MLAs in the Assam Assembly today alleged that illegal transportation of coal from Meghalaya was going on, as well as illegal mining of coal in some areas in Upper Assam. Congress MLA Abul Kalam Rasheed Alam even levelled the charge that money was illegally collected from the trucks carrying coal from Meghalaya at the rate of Rs 1.15 lakh per truck.

During the question hour on the fifth and final day of the Autumn Session on Friday, Congress MLA Asif Mohammad Nazar raised a question on the coal transportation in the Assembly. Responding to the question raised by MLA Nazar, Mines and Minerals Minister Jogen Mohan said, “Coal resources in Assam are limited. But when coal-laden trucks from Nagaland and Meghalaya enter Assam, they have to pay Integrated Goods and Service Tax (IGST) to the Assam government. The documents of the vehicles carrying coal into Assam may be verified by the Transport Department, which has the authority to do so. In 2020-21 and 2021-22, coal-laden trucks entered Assam from both neighbouring states. But in the last financial year of 2023-24, no coal-bearing trucks entered Assam.”

But Congress MLA Abul Kalam Rasheed Alam raised an objection to the statement by Minister Jogen Mohan, alleging that one hundred to one hundred fifty coal-laden trucks entered Assam regularly from Meghalaya. “Why is the minister saying that not a single coal-laden truck entered Assam in the financial year of 2023-24? Money is being illegally collected from the trucks carrying coal from Meghalaya at the rate of Rs 1.15 lakh per truck. The Minister should institute an inquiry into this,” MLA Alam said.

Congress MLA Sibamani Bora then said, “A few months ago, a committee of the Assam Legislative Assembly visited areas in Upper Assam where coal mining is carried out. I was also a member of that committee. During our visit, we saw that coal is being illegally stocked in several places. Upon approaching a place with such stocks, we saw a few people hanging around nearby, fleeing from the spot.”

Leader of the Opposition, Debabrata Saikia, also chipped in, saying that illegal coal mining is going on in Upper Assam and this should be stopped.

Minister Jogen Mohan denied the allegation by Congress MLA Abul Kalam Rasheed Alam, saying, “No money is taken from trucks carrying coal, and no illegal transportation of coal from Meghalaya to Assam is being done. Our department is taking action against illegal mining of coal in Upper Assam, and 3,000 MT of coal stocked illegally has been seized. We have been directed by the court to auction the seized coal.”

However, MLA Alam reiterated his allegation that money was being collected from trucks carrying coal into Assam. The minister again denied the accusation. Finally, Assam Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary told MLA Alam that if he had any documents to support his accusation, they should be handed over to the minister.

