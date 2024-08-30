Assam Assembly: Issue of 'Evil Leers' Faced by Lady Teachers in Sars Rocks House

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The issue of lady teachers reportedly experiencing evil leers in areas like sars and other areas with Muslim majority in the state rocked the Assam Assembly today. The ruckus came to such a pass that the Speaker had to adjourn the House for ten minutes.

During the Question Hour, BJP's associate member Ramakanta Deuri raised the issue and said that the government should make all arrangements to transfer lady teachers posted in sar and other 'Bangladeshi Muslim-dominated areas' where such teachers often faced evil leers and even physical assault. This statement irked the opposition members, who said if they are Bangladeshis, what prevents the government from arresting them?

The ruling party members retorted back at the MLAs of the opposition parties why they got agitated as and when the word 'Bangladeshi' became an issue in the House.

The House witnessed unruly scenes on this issue, and that compelled the Speaker to adjourn the session for ten minutes.

