CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Announces Major Relief for Flood Victims, Waives Post-Mortem Rule

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma today made several announcements for the flood-affected families in Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, and Golaghat districts by going out of the line.

The Chief Minister said that the government would do away with the mandatory post-mortem report for paying compensation for deaths due to floods. A certificate from the circle officer concerned will enable the next of kin of the deceased to get compensation. "I have received reports about difficulties in obtaining compensation due to the absence of post-mortem reports. This has made us exempt from the mandatory post-mortem reports in the payment compensation to flood victims. We have also reduced the three-month period for declaring a missing person dead to one month. A certificate for that is enough to get the compensation. Along with the government's Rs 4 lakh, the next of kin of each of the deceased will get Rs 5 lakh from the CM's Relief Fund, i.e., a kin will get Rs 9 lakh. As of now, the death toll in these four districts is 75, with the recovery of seven bodies in the Sivasagar district today" the chief minister said.

The chief minister said, "Apart from the regular relief of essential commodities, the government will pay Rs 15,000 within four/five days as interim relief to each severely damaged house. The number of such families may be around one lakh."

On affected students, the chief minister said, "The government will release funds to the school management committees immediately for the purchase of students' uniforms again. The government will supply free textbooks afresh. The chief minister said that the state government would start assessing the damage to houses, fisheries, crops, livestock, etc., in the affected districts from August 3, 2026. The students who lost their mark sheets and certificates will get duplicates without having to pay any fees upon application to the boards and universities."

The chief minister said that the state government would start to assess the damage to houses, fisheries, crops, livestock, etc., in the affected districts from August 3, 2026. "The affected families will get all compensation per the norms," he said.

The Chief Minister said that the CM's Relief Fund received Rs 26.58 crore, including Rs 60 lakh from microdonors, as donations so far."

The chief minister thanked the donors and appealed to people to continue their generous donations directly.

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