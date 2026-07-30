Nazira MLA Blames 20 Years of Illegal Stone Mining on Dikhow for Devastating Floods

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Nazira is one of the worst-affected areas in Upper Assam in the recent floods. Nazira MLA Mayur Borgohain attributed the unprecedented floods to the sudden inflow of water through the Dikhow River, causing devastation to the entire region. He alleged that stone mining on the river has continued unabated in the past 20 years.

In an exclusive conversation with The Sentinel, MLA Mayur Borgohain said, "50 to 60 places, including Nepalikhuti, Kamalchapori, Bahbari, Amguri, etc., in my constituency have been completely devastated by the floods. The damage was more devastating as the waters of the Dikhow River from Nagaland rushed in all of a sudden. In the last 20 years or so, illegal stone mining has been going on unchecked. Coal mining inside Nagaland has also continued, and, as a result, the forests have disappeared. We'll no longer allow stone mining on the Dikhow River. Some businessmen are taking advantage of the fact that it is a disputed area."

He further said, "A total of 36 dead bodies have been found in Nazira until this morning. Yesterday also, three decomposed dead bodies were found, and they could not be identified until this afternoon. Many workers come to our area for stone mining. It is believed that more dead bodies are stuck in the mud as a foul smell, mainly attributed to carcasses, is emanating. It will take a long time for normalcy to return to the families devastated by the deluge. The Hon'ble Chief Minister will come again to our area. He has assured us of all possible help. Damage assessment has already started."

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