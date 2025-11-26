Assam Assembly Day Two Begins With Tabling Key Bills

Guwahati: The second day of the Assam Legislative Assembly’s winter session began on a busy note, with the House opening its proceedings through the question-and-answer round before moving into a packed legislative agenda. Members revisited several pending bills while also taking up two new bills and eight amendment bills lined up for discussion.

A major highlight of the day was the introduction of the Assam Education Bill by Education Minister Ranoj Pegu. The bill proposed extensive reforms in the provincialisation process and included a key provision which aims at regulating private school fees to ensure greater transparency and accountability. Another significant proposal tabled today was the bill for establishing Azim Premji University in Assam, expected to boost higher education opportunities in the state. Minister Keshab Mahanta spoke in the Assam Legislative Assembly on the land allotment procedures developed by the government.

During the session, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary presented the state’s intensified anti-drug drive data. Between 2021 and October 2024, Assam registered 14,239 drug-related cases and arrested 23,075 individuals. Narcotics worth ₹2,882.22 crore have been seized so far, while drugs worth ₹434.56 crore have already been destroyed. Properties worth ₹19.26 crore belonging to drug suppliers have also been confiscated.

The session also witnessed sharp political exchanges. Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia strongly objected to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s decision to resubmit the Tiwari Aayog report, calling it unprecedented and procedurally incorrect. Saikia argued that even Parliament has no precedent for resubmission of a report and alleged that the Chief Minister interrupted the adjournment motion process to push his agenda. He further accused the government of repeatedly bending rules, citing past incidents such as land handover in Mikir Bamuni Grant.

With critical bills and political disagreements unfolding simultaneously, day two of the winter session proved to be a politically charged one.