NFR Enhances Safety Protocols Ahead of the Fog Season

Guwahati: With the foggy winter season approaching, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has come up with a series of safety measures to ensure trains operate smoothly even in low-visibility conditions. The Maligaon-headquartered railway zone is equipping its locomotives with Fog Safe Devices, special tools that help Loco Pilots identify signals, markers, and track features during dense fog.

NFR Chief Public Relations Officer Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said that automatic signalling systems across the zone are being upgraded to meet revised safety standards, increasing reliability during fog.

The railway has also strengthened visibility on the ground by repainting signal sighting boards and level crossing gates with luminous paint, installing LED flasher tail lamps on rear coaches, and marking key track locations with lime for easier identification.

Additional visibility aids, such as retro-reflective STOP boards, are being inspected and reinforced at fog-prone locations. Operational adjustments are also being made, including regulating train movements to avoid congestion when visibility drops.

Sharma added that refresher courses for Loco Pilots, Assistant Loco Pilots, and Guards are in full swing at Zonal and Supervisor Training Centres, with a special focus on fog-handling procedures. Visibility Test Objects (VTOs) are being checked at stations to help Station Masters monitor fog intensity and decide whether to deploy fog signalmen or place detonators on the tracks.

According to NFR, all these measures have been put in place to ensure punctuality, safety, and smooth train operations throughout the challenging winter months.