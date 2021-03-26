Assam Assembly Election 2021: Xattradhikars urge voters to cast votes

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: The Xattradhikar of Sri Sri Auniati Xattra in Majuli, Dr Pitambar Dev Goswami and also the Burha Xattriya of Barpeta Xattra, Basistha Dev Sarma have appealed to the masses to exercise their right to franchise during the three-phase Assembly polls slated on March 27, April 1 and 6 across Assam.

Talking to The Sentinel, Xattradhikar of Sri Sri Auniati Xattra in Majuli (Dr) Pitambar Dev Goswami said, "Assembly election is a vital part of the democratic process. Hence, each voter should participate in the process. They should spontaneously cast their votes and elect their representatives."

He added, "As citizens of the world's largest democracy, we also have a responsibility to exercise our right to franchise. However, if we do not perform this vital responsibility, democracy will suffer. This is because in such a case, we will not be a stakeholder in the selection process of our public representatives. As a result, we will fail to give due respect to our citizenship."

Xattradhikar Goswami further said, "As the most advanced living being on Earth, we — as electorates — should tap into our intelligence and also conscience while casting our valuable votes."

When contacted, Burha Xattriya Basistha Dev Sarma of Barpeta Xattra said, "Each voter should come forward to cast his or her valuable vote. All of us must exercise our right to franchise during election time.

The Burha Xattriya added, "Each voter should consciously cast his or her valuable vote. While doing so, the voter should compare the achievements of the past governments. This will help them in choosing the right candidate. In the process, he will also perform his responsibility as a citizen of the country.

"I am 84 years old. Even then, I shall go to the polling station and exercise my right to franchise."

