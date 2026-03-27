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Assam Assembly Election 2026: 722 Candidates Set for Poll Battle Across 126 Seats

After 67 candidates withdrew on the final day, 722 contestants remain in the fray for the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly Election across 126 constituencies.
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Guwahati: The stage is now fully set for the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly Election. With the withdrawal of candidatures concluded on Thursday, a total of 722 candidates will contest across 126 constituencies in the state.

The number comes after a significant churn through the nomination and scrutiny process over the past several days.

The process began with 815 candidates filing a total of 1,389 nomination papers across all 126 constituencies — with many candidates submitting multiple nomination papers as is common practice.

Following formal scrutiny, 789 candidates were found eligible to contest. On the final day of withdrawal, 67 candidates chose to pull out of the race, bringing the confirmed field down to 722.

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