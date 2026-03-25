Assam Assembly Election 2026: 776 Nominations Valid, 3,591 Micro Observers to Be Deployed on Poll Day

The scrutiny of nomination papers for the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly General Election was conducted on Tuesday, with 124 out of 126 constituencies completing the process.
Scrutiny for the remaining two — 24-Barpeta (SC) and 65-Dhekiajuli — has been adjourned to March 25, 2026, at 11 AM.
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A total of 815 candidates had filed 1,389 nominations for the election. Of these, the nominations of 776 candidates across 124 constituencies have been found valid following scrutiny.
The last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 26, 2026, until 3 PM. The final list of contesting candidates will be published on the evening of the same day.
Notably, the 2026 Assam Assembly Election will be held in a single phase — a departure from the multi-phase format used in recent previous elections.
Polling is scheduled for April 9, 2026, and counting of votes will take place on May 4, 2026.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has already put a substantial observer framework in place for the Assam poll. Deployed so far:
51 General Observers
35 Police Observers
50 Expenditure Observers
1 Special Observer
In addition, 3,591 Micro Observers (MOs) will be deployed across the state on polling day, per ECI directions.
Micro Observers are central government or Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) officials appointed directly by the ECI. They function as the "eyes and ears" of the General Observer at specific polling stations.
Their primary focus is on critical or vulnerable polling booths, where they monitor ground-level polling activity to ensure the process remains free, fair, and unbiased.
Micro Observers will also be present during the vote counting process on May 4.
Beyond observers, the full scale of polling day deployment includes:
3,441 Sector Officers
779 Zonal Officers
1,50,546 polling personnel across 31,490 polling stations
The numbers reflect the logistical scale of running a single-phase election across one of India's larger state assemblies.