Assam Assembly Election 2026: Candidates Capped at Rs 40 Lakh Spending

Every contesting candidate is required to submit a true copy of their election expenditure account to the District Election Officer (DEO) within 30 days of the date of election of the returned candidate, under Section 78 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

DEOs are required to finalise candidate-wise scrutiny and summary reports by the 37th day after the declaration of results, forward them to the Chief Electoral Officer's office by the 38th day, and ensure they reach the Election Commission within 45 days of the result declaration.

DEOs must also obtain data entered into the expenditure monitoring software within three days of finalising the candidate-wise scrutiny reports.