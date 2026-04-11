Assam Assembly Election 2026 Records Highest-Ever Voter Turnout at 85.91%, Says Election Commission of India

Guwahati: The Assam Assembly Election 2026 registered the highest-ever turnout in the history of Assam's election history, with 85.91% of the electorate voting on April 9, according to the latest figures released today by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The earlier record was registered in the Assembly election 2016, with a turnout of 84.67%. The ECI today confirmed that yesterday's turnout is the highest ever recorded in Assam's Assembly election since the first poll after India's independence in 1951.

According to the statistics of the 1951 Assembly poll, the ECI stated the turnout to be 47.54%.

The year-wise ECI data on turnout in the Assam Assembly Election is as follows: 1957-51.37%, 1962-51.05%, 1967-61.83%, 1972-60.85%, 1978-66.86%, 1983-32.74%, 1985-79.21%, 1991-74.67%, 1996-78.92%, 2001-75.05%, 2006-75.72%, 2011-76.04%, 2016-84.67%, and 2021-82.42%.

In terms of the Lok Sabha elections in the state, the highest turnout was recorded in 2024, with a turnout of 81.87%.

In the latest Assembly election held on April 9, 2026, the participation of female voters was seen to be marginally more than that of males. While the male voter turnout was recorded as 85.33%, that of female voters was 86.50%. The total number of voters in this Assembly election was 2,50,54,463, comprising 1,25,31,552 male, 1,25,22,593 female and 318 third-gender voters.

After the conclusion of the voting, the EVMs used in the election have been kept in strong rooms with full security cover, as per ECI guidelines. The counting of votes will take place on May 4, when the EVMs will be taken out of the designated strong rooms.

Also Read: Assam Assembly Polls 2026: Upper Assam Voter Turnout Trends