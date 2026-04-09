Assam Assembly Polls 2026: Voter Turnout and Polling Trends in Upper Assam

Dibrugarh: In tales of Assam elections told since time immemorial, it is said that a party that conquers Upper Assam, the erstwhile bastion of the Ahom Dynasty, rules the land of red rivers and blue hills.
And this poll is no different. Like the trends of other regions of the state, among the voters in Upper Assam, too, which accounts for roughly 40 seats in the 126-member assembly, participation was palpable.
By 3 pm, most of the key areas like Dibrugarh, Sibsagar, Jorhat, Majuli, Tinsukia and tea belt areas recorded an impressive turnout of more than 65 per cent.
The drizzle at the beginning of voting at 7 am could not dampen the spirit of the electorate as they came out in large numbers to exercise their franchise.
In the Dibrugarh District, seats like Khowang and Chabua-Lahowal, which witnessed around 30% voting in the initial three hours of voting, the turnout jumped to approximately 82.55 per cent and 81.41 per cent, respectively, by 5 pm, which is the official closing time of the polls. In the Dibrugarh constituency, the turnout was recorded at around 77.90 per cent.
Similarly, in Sibsagar constituency, approximately 82.29 per cent of the voters turned up for polling and in Nazira, the voter turnout was approximately 84.79 per cent at 5 pm.
Overall in the state, approximately 84.42% was recorded by 5 pm, when the voting ended.
Prominent candidates like Prasanta Phukan (BJP) of Dibrugarh, Gaurav Gogoi (INC) of Jorhat, Lurinjyoti Gogoi (AJP) of Khowang, Akhil Gogoi (Raijor Dal) of Sibsagar, Ajanta Neog (BJP) of Golaghat, Ranoj Pegu (BJP) of Dhemaji, Bimal Borah (BJP) of Tingkhong, Ashok Singhal of Dhekiajuli, Debabrata Saikia (INC) of Nazira, Atul Bora (AGP) of Bokakhat, and others were seen casting their votes along with their supporters.
Most made it a point to cast their votes in the first half of the day, thereby inspiring the common citizens.