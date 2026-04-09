Assam Assembly Polls 2026: Voter Turnout and Polling Trends in Upper Assam

In the Dibrugarh District, seats like Khowang and Chabua-Lahowal, which witnessed around 30% voting in the initial three hours of voting, the turnout jumped to approximately 82.55 per cent and 81.41 per cent, respectively, by 5 pm, which is the official closing time of the polls. In the Dibrugarh constituency, the turnout was recorded at around 77.90 per cent.