Assam Assembly Election 2026: Single-Phase Polling on April 9, Counting on May 4, MCC in Force

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday declared the poll schedule for the general election to the Assam Legislative Assembly, 2026, announcing a single-phase election on April 9 with counting on May 4. The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force across the state immediately upon the announcement.
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar declared the schedules for Assam and four other states — Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Puducherry — at a press conference in New Delhi, in the presence of Election Commissioners Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr Vivek Joshi.
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The Gazette Notification will be issued on March 16. The last date for filing nominations is March 23, scrutiny of nominations is scheduled for March 24, and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is March 26. Polling will be held on April 9, counting on May 4, and all electioneering must be completed before May 6, 2026. The term of the 15th Assam Legislative Assembly expires on May 20, 2026.
The 2026 Assam Assembly election is notable on several counts. It is the first single-phase election in Assam in decades, the first after the latest constituency delimitation exercise in the state, and the first to be held before Rongali Bihu — a demand that had been raised by most political parties during the ECI team's recent visit to the state.
By comparison, the 2021 Assam Assembly elections were conducted in three phases on March 27, April 1, and April 6.
The MCC applies immediately to all candidates, political parties, and the state governments of Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and the UT of Puducherry. It also applies to the Central Government in respect of any announcements or policy decisions pertaining to these states and the Union Territory.
CEC Gyanesh Kumar described elections in India as festivals of democracy and urged all sections of society — particularly first-time voters and youth — to actively participate. He also announced 30 new initiatives to be implemented in this election cycle.