Assam Assembly Election 2026: Single-Phase Polling on April 9, Counting on May 4, MCC in Force

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday declared the poll schedule for the general election to the Assam Legislative Assembly, 2026, announcing a single-phase election on April 9 with counting on May 4. The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force across the state immediately upon the announcement.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar declared the schedules for Assam and four other states — Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Puducherry — at a press conference in New Delhi, in the presence of Election Commissioners Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr Vivek Joshi.

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