Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Finance Minister Ajanta Neog tabled the 'Supplementary Demands for Grants and Supplementary Appropriation for the Financial Year 2024-25' of Rs 4047.7828 crore in the state assembly on the first day of the Autumn Session today. The need for additional funds for the state government necessitated the introduction of the additional budget.

