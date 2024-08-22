Assam Assembly Session from Today; Bills and Supplementary Budget Slated to be Tabled

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Autumn Session of the Assam Assembly is starting on Thursday (August 22) and will continue until August 30, 2024. Security has been beefed up in the Dispur area due to the ensuing session. Security measures have been tightened in the area in light of the recent planting of bomb-like substances in 25 locations across the state, including one at Dispur Last Gate, a stone’s throw from the Assembly.

The business to be conducted in the Assembly on the first day of the Autumn Session will include the tabling of the Presentation of Supplementary Demands for Grants, 2024–25, for the additional budget provisions for the government of Assam. The Session will start off with a one-hour Question Hour.

Many bills and reports are also supposed to be tabled in the Assembly on the first day of the session. In the afternoon of Wednesday, the state government informed the Assembly Secretariat that a total of 13 government bills were scheduled to be tabled during the Autumn Session. The bills are: (i) The Assam Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Reservation of Vacancies in Services and Posts) (Amendment) Bill, 2024; (ii) The Assam (Temporarily Settled Areas) Tenancy (Amendment) Bill, 2024; (iii) The Assam Land and Revenue Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2024; (iv) The Assam Skill University (Amendment) Bill, 2024; (v) Assam Veterinary and Fishery University Bill, 2024; (vi) The Assam Official Language (Amendment) Bill, 2024; (vii) The Assam Police (Amendment) Bill, 2024; (viii) The Moran Autonomous Council (Amendment) Bill, 2024; (ix) The Matak Autonomous Council (Amendment) Bill, 2024; (x) The Assam Right to Public Services (Amendment) Bill, 2024; (xi) The Assam Repealing Bill, 2024; (xii) The Assam Muslim Marriage Registration (Compulsory) Bill, 2024; and (xiii) The Assam Urban Water bodies (Prevention & Conservation) Bill, 2024.

Although the Autumn Session of the Assam Assembly is scheduled to last until August 30, the House will conduct business for a total of five days only.

