Assam Assembly: Government to Recognize Manipuri Language as an Associate Official Language

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam government is going to recognise the Manipuri language as an associate official language in four districts of the state. To make this happen, the state government introduced 'the Assam Official Language (Amendment) Bill, 2024' in the state assembly today.

According to the bill, the four districts where the government wants to make the Manipuri language an associate official language are Cachar, Hailakandi, Karimganj, and Hojai.

The objects and reasons of the bill say, "As a substantial number of people living in the Barak Valley and other parts of the state speak the Manipuri language and there have been persistent demands to officially recognise their language, the proposed amendment will allow the Manipuri language to be used as an Associate Official Language for all or any of the official purposes as are specified in Schedule-II, in four districts of the state, namely, Cachar, Karimganj, Hailakandi, and Hojai."

