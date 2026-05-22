Assam: Ranjeet Kumar Dass takes charge as ALA Speaker; Opposition expects Dass to be neutral

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: BJP’s Bhawanipur-Sorbhog MLA Ranjeet Kumar Dass took charge as the Speaker of the 16th Assam Legislative Assembly (ALA) today after his unanimous election for the post.

In their welcome address, the ruling party members said that with Dass in the chair of the speaker, democracy would get a boost by keeping the dignity and traditions of the august House intact. On the contrary, the members of the opposition parties expressed their hope that Dass would view the treasury and the opposition benches equally and allow them equal opportunities to express their views.

Welcoming the Speaker, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “The unopposed election of the Speaker is indicative of a healthy democracy. A legislator becoming the Speaker of this Assembly for the second time is historical. All speakers from the BJP always played a neutral role from the chair. I hope Mr. Das will keep that tradition intact. I also expect that while remaining neutral, the speaker will give importance to issues relating to the interest of the state.”

Elaborating on the political journey of Dass, the chief minister said that coming from an apolitical background in the Xatra Nagari of Barpeta, Mr. Dass made it to the Assam Legislative Assembly and became the speaker of the house twice, a minister, and the state president of the BJP. Mr. Dass provided strong leadership as the state president of the party, reversing the wave in the state during the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) movement and leading the party to victory in the 2021 Assembly election.

Ruling alliance members Atul Bora of the AGP, Rabiram Brahma of the BPF, and Ajanta Neog and Rameswar Teli of the BJP wished the speaker well and expressed their hope that under his chairmanship the ALA would scale a new height.

From the opposition bench, Akhil Gogoi of the Raijor Dal said, “We expect a neutral stand from the Speaker since the Speaker represents the House, not any party. The opposition hopes that the Speaker will not suppress issues raised by them under the guise of rules.”

Congress’ Wazed Ali Choudhury predicted heated debates between the ruling and opposition members on the House floor. “However, we want the Speaker to view both benches neutrally and find solutions,” he said.

TMC MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed and Mujibur Rahman of the AIUDF requested the Speaker not to allot less time to the opposition members because of their fewer number.

In his response, Speaker Dass said, “I’ve sincerely accepted the suggestions from the ruling and the opposition benches. I will keep the tradition of the House intact. I want to project the Assam Legislative Assembly as a model assembly in the country. To make that really happen, I need cooperation from all members of the House across benches. I’ll remain a neutral person inside the House. However, outside the House, I’ll follow the ideology and policies of the party.”

On the lexicological meaning of the word ‘speaker,’ Dass said, “The word ‘Adhyaksho’ sounds pleasant to the ear. Its English equivalent in the context of parliamentary vocabulary is ‘Speaker,’ which essentially means one who speaks. The irony is that in the House, the speaker doesn’t speak, and he only hears what the other members speak. I request the chief minister to find an alternative word for the term ‘speaker,’ if possible.”

Also read: Budget Strengthens Peace, Development in Assam: Ranjeet Kumar Dass