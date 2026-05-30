Assam Assembly Secretariat Ends Contracts of 12 Re‑employed Retired Staff from May 29, 2026

Guwahati: The Assam Legislative Assembly (ALA) Secretariat has relieved 12 retired officers and staff who were serving on contractual re-employment assignments, effective May 29, 2026.

According to an official order issued by the Secretariat, the decision was taken following the direction of the Speaker of the ALA, Ranjeet Kumar Dass.

The relieved personnel include retired officers and staff serving in various capacities such as OSDs, coordinators, office attendants, gatekeepers, and support staff across key branches, including the Committee on Public Undertakings, MLA Hostel, Issue Branch, Legislation Branch, Establishment Branch, Security Branch, and CPA Branch.

Those relieved from their posts are Ranjit Kr. Sarmah, Pankaj Kr. Sarma, Dhanajit Talukdar, Tarini Kanta Swargiary, Sewali Devi, Kabi Ram Haloi, Kuladhar Kaman, Samir Das, Madhab Talukdar, Bhaben Pegu, Biswajit Shome and Dilli Ram Sarma.

Earlier, ALA secretary Dulal Pegu, a retiree on extension, was removed from the post by Assembly Speaker Ranjeet Kumar Dass on May 27, and Rajib Bhattacharyya was appointed in-charge secretary of ALA until the appointment of the next secretary.

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