Assam Assembly Speaker Expels Akhil Gogoi for ‘Unruly Behaviour’ After Flood Debate Row

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Assembly Speaker expelled MLA Akhil Gogoi from the House today for "unruly behaviour".

After the question hours, Gaurav attempted to raise the issue of floods in Upper Assam through an adjournment motion. The Speaker told the MLA that since the issue of floods was discussed yesterday when the concerned MLA was absent, the question of bringing an adjournment motion on it did not arise. Akhil Gogoi then requested the Speaker to allow him to speak for a while since he is an MLA from Sivasagar. The Speaker then allowed the MLA two minutes to speak, but Gogoi continued to speak non-stop, needing the Speaker to stop him. The MLA then stood with one leg on the chair and the other on the bench and started shouting. This led the Speaker to expel the MLA for the day and call his marshal out.

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