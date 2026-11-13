Assam Assembly's Winter Session to Begin on December 14

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Governor of Assam Lakshman Prasad Acharya has summoned the Winter Session of the 16th Assam Legislative Assembly (ALA) from December 14.

According to an official notification issued by the Assam Legislative Assembly Secretariat, the session is scheduled to convene at 9:30 am at the Assembly chamber in Dispur. The governor issued the order exercising the powers conferred upon him under Clause (1) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India. Sources said duration of the Winter Session is likely to be four or five days, though a final decision in this regard will be taken by the Business Advisory Committe of ALA.

This will be third session of the 16th Assembly. Besides the Supplementary Budget for the financial year 2026-27, several important Bills are expected to be tabled during the session.

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