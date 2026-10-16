Bodo Community Outraged Over Removal of Inscription from Assam Legislative Assembly

A CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The sudden removal of Bodo inscription from the main building of the Assam Legislative Assembly (ALA) has led to widespread resentment among members of the Bodo community regarding their linguistic rights, identity and dignity. The words ÒÒ¥æâæ× ¥æØðÙ ¥æÈ¤æÎÓÓ (Assam Legislative Assembly) was written in Bodo alongside the Assamese and English inscriptions in the ALA gate.

Many Bodo leaders, including presidents of the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) and Bodo Sahitya Sabha (BSS), and Bodo Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council (BKWAC) CEM, have reacted to the development.

ABSU president Kwrwmdao Wary said, "We the Bodos live with the idea of a Bodoland state, where every language will be respected. The removal of Bodo language naming the Assam Legislative Assembly shows the dishonour to 8th Schedule Bodo language, which is also an associated official language in Assam," justifying Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma's slogan "Divide Assam 50/50".

He said the Bodos will be forced to think about the issue of chauvinism that prevails in Assam, warning that the idea of Assam as one will definitely come under strain. He claimed the idea of separation remains due to the attitude of some Assamese chauvinists who try to show they were superior and wanted to dominate other communities.

Strongly condemning the act of overlooking Bodo language, the BKWAC CEM Mihiniswar Basumatary told The Sentinel that Bodo was not merely a language, but represented the history, culture, identity and self-respect of the Bodo people. He demanded that a language included in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution of India and recognised as an associate official language of Assam deserved appropriate recognition in the state's democratic institutions.

He stressed that linguistic recognition should not remain confined to official documents, but also reflect in representation of institutions, cautioning that such action would only renew the separate statehood movement.

On social media platforms, many Bodo leaders termed the removal of Bodo inscription from ALA as deeply heartbreaking, stating that it raised serious concern over the recognition and respect afforded to the Bodo community.

They asserted that the Bodos were not a marginal community in Assam, but the largest tribal group by population, according to the 2011 census. Yet, they lamented that the identity of the Bodos was repeatedly overlooked, and now removed from ALA, raising serious questions about representation, dignity and respect.

Demanding that ALA Speaker Ranjit Daas publicly clarify these actions and take responsibility for addressing the concerns of the Bodo people, they maintained that this has resulted in the exclusion of Bodo identity, hence an appropriate apology and corrective measures were necessary.

According to them, the Legislative Assembly is a democratic institution that must uphold the dignity of every community, not leave any community feeling marginalised or humiliated,

They asserted that the Bodo community cannot be ignored, nor their identity erased.

They said their dignity should never be compromised, and the voices of Bodo people must be heard.

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