Assam: ATCL Garden Workers to Get 20% Bonus, Says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Workers and employees of the state-owned Assam Tea Corporation Ltd. (ATCL) will get a 20 percent bonus. On his social media handle, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “PUJA BONANZA! As the state gears up to celebrate a grand Durga Puja, we are sharing the joy with our hard-working tea garden community. The workers and employees of ATCL gardens will be receiving a 20 percent bonus worth Rs 78 crore to celebrate the arrival of Maa Durga.”

