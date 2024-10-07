Assam Produces 103.16 million Kg of Tea in August

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam produced 103.16 million kg of tea in August 2024, surpassing the production of August 2023 slightly. In August 2023, the state produced 102.08 million kg of tea.

The Tea Board of India released the estimated production of tea in Assam and the country for August 2024 on September 30, 2024.

According to the Tea Board of India, in August 2024, the big growers of Assam produced 56.71 million kg of tea, and the small growers produced 46.45 million kg.

In August 2023, big growers in the state produced 55.14 million kg of tea as against 46.94 million kg by the small growers of the state.

According to the Tea Board of India, the country as a whole produced 181.71 million kg of tea—85.43 million kg by big growers and 96.28 million kg by small growers—in August 2024. Of 181.71 million kg of tea produced, 162.60 million kg was CTC, 16.34 million kg was orthodox, and 2.77 million kg was green tea.

In August 2023, the country produced 183.83 million kg of tea—87.82 million kg by big growers and 96.01 million kg by small growers.

The Tea Board of India further revealed that in the calendar year 2024 (January to August), Assam produced 369.62 million kg of tea—193.99 million kg by growers and 175.63 million kg by small growers.

In the calendar year 2023, Assam produced 688.33 million kg of tea.

The Board of India said that the statistics of tea production in August 2024 are provisional figures that are subject to change.

